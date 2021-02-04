Here's why The Weeknd was covered in bandages for the past one year

Nobody has seen The Weeknd sans those bandages on major events for the whole year. The singer has finally revealed the meaning behind his unique medical-inspired yearlong getup for his album 'After Hours'.

Since he began promoting his album, the star has worn an outfit complete with a red blazer, black leather gloves, and, artificial bruising on his face. The Weeknd then kicked things up a notch when he wore a fully bandaged face to the 2020 American Music Awards.

In an interview, The Weeknd told Variety, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,"



It's all a progression and we watch the character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."



The Weeknd reveals spending $7 million of his own money on Super Bowl 2021 halftime show

One of the most memorable of his heightened moments was when The Weeknd, 30, finally unmasked in January to unveil a prosthetically-enhanced version of himself that had been completely transformed after an imaginary plastic surgery.

"I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," The Weeknd told Variety.

The artist's latest album was snubbed at the Grammys but the singer is thrilled to kick off 2021 with a huge, pricy career milestone.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he previously shared in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

On February 7, the artist is heading to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to perform for a limited crowd live while a million will be glued to their screens witnessing the Superbowl halftime show.