As India commemorates the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the makers of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have unveiled a breathtaking poster that radiates power, devotion, and valour—hallmarks of the legendary warrior king. The striking visual, infused with spiritual energy and historical grandeur, has left audiences and critics in awe, offering a fitting tribute to the Maratha Empire’s visionary leader.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior—he was a visionary, a leader who redefined history with his fearless pursuit of Dharma and Swarajya. His birth anniversary serves as a reminder of his unmatched valor, his strategic genius, and his enduring impact on India’s legacy.

Honoring this occasion, Rishab Shetty, overwhelmed with gratitude on this historic day, shared,

"On the sacred birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my heart swells with honor and responsibility. He was not just a warrior but the soul of Swarajya—a beacon of courage, wisdom, and devotion. To embody his spirit on screen is a divine calling, a journey that humbles me beyond words. I hope to do justice to his unparalleled legacy and make every Indian feel the fire of his undying valor."

Director Sandeep Singh, reflecting on the significance of unveiling the film’s second look on this auspicious day, expressed, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary is a moment of immense pride and reflection. This film is our heartfelt tribute to his indomitable spirit, a cinematic homage to the warrior who reshaped India’s destiny. We aim to bring his journey to life in the grandest way possible, ensuring that his legacy continues to ignite the hearts of millions."

With a stellar team of National and Academy Award-winning technicians, the film promises to set new benchmarks in historical storytelling. The powerful forces behind this magnum opus,

'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,' are: Siddharth - Garima [screenwriting], Pritam [music], Prasoon Joshi [lyrics], Ravi Varman [cinematography], Resul Pookutty [sound design], Craig Macrae [stunt choreography], Nitin Zihani Chaudhary [set design], Philomin Raj [editing], Ashley Rebello and Ajay Kumar [costumes and aesthetics], Ronex Xavier [makeup and prosthetics], Ganesh Hegde [choreography], Mukesh Chhabra [casting], Abhijeet bhalerao [research and original story], Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vishal Gurnani [Executive Producers].

This grand cinematic spectacle will be released on 21st January 2027, ensuring that the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reaches every corner of the country and beyond.