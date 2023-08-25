The many faces of justice! Shah Rukh Khan shares exciting new poster from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did stupendous business at the box office. And now it's time for Jawan. The film had already created a massive buzz among moviegoers. Since the prevue release, fans can't wait to see Khan's new avatar; however, the release date is just around the corner, and until then, the makers are making sure to keep fans excited and on edge with some thrilling revelations.

Today, the makers dropped a new poster for the movie, which shows the distinct personalities of his characters. The poster showed the different avatars of Khan that he'll be donning in the movie, including his bearded look, viral bald look, half-masked look, and others.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, “Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai… yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai. Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai. There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!” His caption left fans really intrigued. Check it out below!''

Check the poster here:

There has been enough buzz around the film with many saying that the film will open with a huge box office collection. According to several reports, the film is set to garner $ 1 billion on the opening day. The advance booking of the film has already started and it has already collected $10 million in the US in advance booking collections.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Jawan’s advance bookings in the United States have crossed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore).

The post reads, “#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA. Crosses $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187; Locations – 367; Shows – 1607; Tickets – 9691,” read the post.

#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA🇺🇸



CROSSES $150K mark.



Advance sales - $151,187

Locations - 367

Shows - 1607

Tickets - 9691#ShahRukhKhan is all set to make history in Bollywood by becoming the first actor to have two ₹💯 cr+ opening day after #Pathaan. pic.twitter.com/bpT5codYiy — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 23, 2023 ×

Directed by Atlee, the film also features south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, the action thriller also features Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie. The film has also been cleared by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) with a 'U/A' certificate. The board has also suggested seven crucial changes in the film.



The pan-India project, which will be released in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to be released in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE