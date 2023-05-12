The Last of Us season 2 production halted due to Hollywood writers strike

Fans of Padro Pascal's The Last of Us have to wait a little longer for season 2. The HBO show has joined the long list of shows that have been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The Variety has learned from the source that preparations for casting were underway until they were put on hold due to the writer's strike. However, other sources have shared more information about the casting, as they revealed that the actors were asked to read lines taken directly from "The Last of Us Part II," the video game on which the second season will be based, as there are no scripts written for Season 2.

The shoot for the second season will begin in early 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. The post-apocalyptic drama television series was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, and currently, both of them are on strike.

Craig, who is the co-creator and showrunner of the show, has been spotted on strike with his fellow Writers Guild of America (WGA) members. Likewise, Neil Druckmann, who co-created the series, is not currently working on the anticipated season 2.

The show was renewed just after the two episodes aired on January 28.

The show, which is an adaptation of a legendary PlayStation video game series developed by Naughty Dog, revolves around the characters of Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who played Joel, a smuggler, and teenage Ellie, respectively.

WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat praised the show and wrote in his review: "Every complaint the fans of the franchise had will be satiated in this superbly written, acted, and shot series." Pascal does not look like Joel in the games. Always watchable, the actor embodies the character in his own way, wisely avoiding aping the game's Joel. He skillfully depicts the complexities of Joel's character in a nuanced way—the ruthlessness, the cynicism, the distrust, and beneath all that, a damaged, apathetic man still mourning the death of his daughter. Bella Ramsey's Ellie has been a bone of contention among fans ever since her casting was announced. And no, in terms of appearance, she is not at all like Ellie from the game. But the actor ably channels the bravado and the vulnerability of a child with nobody to call her own in the world.'' Read the full review here.

Since the Hollywood writers' strike started, several movies and web-show productions have stopped, including late-night shows. Check out all the shows and movies that have been impacted by the strike here.

