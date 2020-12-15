'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 continues filming post production halt due to COVID-19

The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 is continuing after the COVID-19 pandemic halted production earlier this year and then posed logistical problems.

In an interview with THR.com, showrunner George Miller talked about how the pandemic is influencing his thoughts about where the future of the series which in itself is dystopian in nature.

'I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we're kind of reaching kind of a pivot point,' Miller said. 'It just feels like it's a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much.'

Miller said, "I think the country feels like things are so up in the air, they're waiting for them to 'go back to normal.' And part of the lesson of the show is they never do."

'You don't go back to normal, and June's been coming to terms with that for a long time,' he added

'At the beginning, she just wanted her life back exactly the way it was. Now so much has changed. So I think that's the American story right now... And I think that is what I'm looking at.'

A fifth season of the dystopian drama has been greenlit by Disney which owns Hulu even though season four is still in the process of being made.

'We're still shooting, kind of in the middle of the season,' Miller explained.

'Honestly, we're in a situation where we have to make do with what we can get our hands on.' he said regarding locations, cast and logistics.