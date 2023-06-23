The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski announces pregnancy with a sweet post

The Handmaid’s Tale actress, Yvonne Strahovski, is pregnant with third child. She shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. Sharing the news with her fans, Yvonne wrote, “Well here we go. Baby bump #3. Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me,” she referenced to her dog and son, who can be seen hiding behind her.

In 2021, Yvonne had announced second baby with husband Tim Loden. At the time, she had debuted her bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War. She later announced that she had a baby in December 2021. She wrote, “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo.”