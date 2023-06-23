The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski announces pregnancy with a sweet post
Yvonne Strahovski is expecting third child with her husband Tim Loden.
The Handmaid’s Tale actress, Yvonne Strahovski, is pregnant with third child. She shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. Sharing the news with her fans, Yvonne wrote, “Well here we go. Baby bump #3. Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me,” she referenced to her dog and son, who can be seen hiding behind her.
In 2021, Yvonne had announced second baby with husband Tim Loden. At the time, she had debuted her bump at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War. She later announced that she had a baby in December 2021. She wrote, “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much. #mamaoftwo.”
Their first born son is named William. He was born in October 2018. In a 2019 interview, The Handmaid’s Tale actress spoke about returning to work after giving birth to first baby seven weeks prior in October 2018. “It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career. Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding.”
