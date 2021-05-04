The Grammys scraps review committees but it's not enough to please The Weeknd; here's why

The Weeknd is still not happy with The Recording Academy after the organisation announced that it was scrapping its controversial Grammy nomination review committees that vote unanimously. The singer has revealed that the announcement changes nothing and he is still going to boycott the Grammy Awards.

Last year, the Grammys had shut The Weeknd out of nominations for his best-selling After Hours album even though the world was sure that the singer would get ample nods for the same. The singer had then slammed the nominating process as unfair and announced that he was boycotting the show in the future.

He had then slammed the "secret committees" that led to him being shut out of Grammys 2021.

On the notable change, The Weeknd said, “Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process.”

As per the latest changes in the Grammys voting process, the rank-and-file Grammy voters will have a final say in who gets their names in the nominations and no longer review committees.

The Grammy committees were launched in 1989 and in recent years they've come under fire from some artists and executives who think that the academy's aggressive efforts to expand and diversify its membership in recent years makes the need for the review committees less relevant than they were more than 25 years ago.