'The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection' to be available on Blu-ray

‘The Adventures of Batman’, the classic 1968 animated series, will get a release on Blu-ray.

The series has been completely remastered and will be released as one complete collection. It will have all seventeen episodes together.

It will be available starting February 28, 2023.

The series would see the caped crusader and Robin the boy wonder working to protect Gotham from iconic villains like The Joker, The Penguin, and Mr. Freeze. Many episodes would also see the dynamic duo team up with Batgirl.

The Adventures of Batman started as part of the animation program The Batman/Superman Hour which put together animated Batman segments with similar animated Superman segments.