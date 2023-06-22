Thalapathy 67 Finally Gets A Title: Fans Go Wild With Excitement

Makers of the much-talked-about film of Thalapathy Vijay, whose working title is Thalapathy 67, have finally unveiled its official title — Leo. This revealed the title on June 22, which is the actor’s 49th birthday. Writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who previously collaborated with Vijay in the blockbuster film, Master, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, shared the first poster of Leo on social media. In his birthday wishes to the actor, Lokesh expressed his delight in working with Vijay once again. Given the tremendous success of Master, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time, similar magic is expected from Leo as well.

#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast! ____ #HBDThalapathyVIJAY #Leo __ pic.twitter.com/wvsWAHbGb7

The makers have always kept the audience on edge with updates related to the film. Amid all this, the excitement regarding the title of Thalapathy 67 was at its peak. The audience was extremely eager to know the title of the film, which has now been revealed. That apart, the first poster of the film also added to the excitement. Thalapathy Vijay’s fans not only wished him on social media but also mentioned that they can’t wait to see him on the big screens.

The makers of Leo have also released a title promo, which is grand and looks big. Its videos have introduced people to the BGM and some scenes of Thalapathy Vijay. Going by this, it can be assumed that Leo would go onto become another success from the House of 7 Screen Studios.

Cast and makers of Leo