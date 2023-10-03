Thalaivar 170 update: Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati to feature in Rajinikanth’s next with TJ Gnanavel

The anticipation surrounding superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar 170, continues to build as the cast and crew announcements keep pouring in. Following the recent revelation that actors Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan had joined the project directed by TJ Gnanavel, the excitement soared as it was announced today that acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati will also play prominent roles in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Thalaivar 170 is creating quite a buzz in the film industry. The addition of Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati to the cast further elevates the excitement surrounding this eagerly awaited project.

Fahadh, known for his exceptional acting prowess, has been in the spotlight recently for his remarkable performance in Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan. He is set to grace Telugu cinema screens alongside Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated film Pushpa - The Rule.

In his native Malayalam industry, he's been making waves with projects like Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and Dhoomam. Additionally, Fahadh has a busy schedule ahead with projects such as Sudheesh Shankar's Hanuman Gear, Althaf Salim's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and a film directed by Romancham's Jithu Madhavan, among others.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, has been creating waves in both cinema and the digital space. He recently starred in the hit Netflix series Rana Naidu alongside Venkatesh and made a cameo appearance in Spy. His upcoming project includes the much-anticipated mythological film Hiranyakashyap, which adds to his impressive and diverse filmography.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Jailer, is set to make a cameo appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, which is scheduled for release during Pongal 2024. Following Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth is gearing up to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.

