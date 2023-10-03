Taylen Biggs, 10-year-old influencer, grabs everyone's attention with her sassiness at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week, known for its glitz, glamour, and star-studded appearances, recently welcomed a young sensation who stole the limelight and reaffirmed the adage that age is just a number. Taylen Biggs, the 10-year-old fashion influencer, made a striking entrance at Paris Fashion Week this week, leaving everyone in awe with her impeccable style and confidence.

Dressed in a chic ensemble that included a white jacket, a matching skirt, stylish boots, and a designer bag, Biggs made a stunning fashion statement that turned heads at the prestigious event. With her flair for fashion and an innate sense of style, she effortlessly blended into the glitzy streets of Paris.

Biggs' presence at the event was a testament to her growing influence in the fashion world. At just 10 years old, she boasts an impressive following of nearly 1.5 million on TikTok and over 385,000 followers on Instagram.

Among the highlights of her Paris Fashion Week appearance was her attendance at Balmain's show, one of the hottest tickets during the fashion extravaganza. Taylen graced the occasion in a white skirt paired with an elegant jacket, complemented by black boots and a bag designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Her signature Vintage Frames shades added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

She has previously walked the red carpets at events like New York Fashion Week, the MTV Music Awards, and the Super Bowl. In recent days, she has been making her mark in Milan and Paris, cementing her status as a global fashion sensation.

Beyond her stylish appearances, the 10-year-old has also ventured into the world of interviewing, where she has had the opportunity to engage with notable figures like DJ Khaled, popstar Kali Uchis, American football star Patrick Mahomes, as well as various models, designers, and fellow fashionistas.

"I love fashion, and I love meeting new people and interviewing them and seeing what they have to say," Biggs expressed enthusiastically during an interaction with AFP.

Supporting her every step of the way is her dedicated father, Josh Biggs, who has transitioned from a construction contractor in Miami to his daughter's full-time assistant. He accompanies Biggs on her journeys, describing himself as "her shadow".

