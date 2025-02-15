Actress Ileana D'Cruz is indeed pregnant! Months after keeping her pregnancy a secret, D'Cruz has confirmed that she's expecting her second child with her husband Michael Dolan.

Advertisment

Ileana is already a doting mother to a son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, who she welcomed on Aug 1, 2023.

Also read: Everything we know about Bridgerton season 4: Synopsis, relese date and more!

Ileana confirms pregnancy

Advertisment

After months of speculation, the actress confirmed the good news in a very casual way. On Feb 15, Cruz shared an Instagram story revealing the joyous news.

The actress shared a picture of a snack and antacid chews. However, the highlight of the post was her caption that confirmed the news. Sharing the picture, she wrote, '' "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant."

The confirmation comes months after Ileana teased her fans with the news. However, back then she didn't confirmed the news directly.





Advertisment

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a montage video that was a culmination of her entire 2024. Reflecting on the year with cute videos of her son and husband from each month. However, the portion that caught everyone's attention was the clip that was placed in October, when the actress was showing her pregnancy test.

Also read: Netflix greenlits live-action Dungeons & Dragons series

Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more ✨.''

Ileana is currently enjoying her life as a mother and her Instagram feed is a big proof of that. Since the birth of her boy, Ileana has continuously shared adorable photos and videos of his son and family moments.

In 2024, the actress got married to Michael Dolan in May 2023 and announced her first pregnancy the same year.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie was a flop at the box office. Ileana has not announced any new projects yet.