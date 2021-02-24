Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 'Love Story' climbs up charts

Taylor Swift fans can rejoice as the singer’s recently released ‘Love Story’ is a success all over again.

Taylor recently released a re-recorded version of her hit song and it has climbed up on charts. The song called Taylor’s version debuted at number 1 on this week’s Hot Country Songs chart according to Billboard.

The song is shockingly Swift's first No. 1 debut on that chart. It is also her 8th career No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with the last one being 2012's ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

‘Love Story’ was originally on Taylor Swift's album ‘Fearless’ which was released in 2008.

Taylor Swift has started releasing re-recorded versions of her past songs after she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun over a controversy over who holds rights to songs -- the musician or the label. She lost rights to her master recordings predating 2019’s ‘Lover’ after they were sold to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s version) will be released April 9.