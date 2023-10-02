Taylor Swift brings pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to watch beau Travis Kelce play

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was star-studded. Singer Taylor Swift brought some of her famous friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and High Jackman to watch her rumoured beau Travis Kelce play. Also giving Swift and her entourage company was Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner.



Last week, the Swift debuted at a Chiefs game in support of Kelce and was spotte bonding with the star player's mom Donna in a private box.



On Saturday, Swift laughed through the first half of the game as Kansas City pulled ahead of the Jets.



The singer was seen powerhouse sporting a black, long-sleeved shirt with blue denim shorts featuring sparkling studded rhinestones along the zipper and one pocket. She wore red lipstick to complete the look.

Blake showed her support for Kelce and the Chiefs as she cheered alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds.



Taylor Swifts' friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds



Swift's friendship with Lively and Reynolds is well known. The trio have spent summers together at Swift's Rhode Island retreat, and in her 2020 Folklore album, Taylor revealed the name of Blake and Ryan's third daughter on the track 'Betty.'



She also added the names of their other two children, Inez and James, into the song. Lively had even directed one of Swift's music videos for 'I Bet You'.



Sophie Turner's new friendship with Taylor Swift



Amid the ongoing divorce battle with singer Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner has found a friend in Swift. On Saturday, Turner was seen wearing a gray tank top with sunglasses perched atop her head.



Swift and Turner have been spotted at New York eateries in recent weeks, catching up on dinner. The singer has also lent her NYC apartment to the GoT star and her two daughters amid the custody legal battle.

