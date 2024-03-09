Taylor Swift alters Karma lyrics again for Travis Kelce during her Singapore Eras Tour gig

The new highlight of the Eras tour is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's adoring moments. After meeting in Sydney, Taylor and Travis reunited again, this time in Singapore. The Kansas City Chiefs attended the fifth night of Swift's Eras Tour at Singapore National Stadium. And, like the previous time, Taylor didn't forget to give a shout-out to her love in front of the thousands of concertgoers at the stadium. Making Kelce's visit count, Taylor again altered her''Karma'' lyrics. Editing her 2022 track ''Karma'', Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The aww-worthy video and photos of Travis and Taylor have already taken the internet by storm. Another clip that has been widely shared on social media is of the couple's sweet moment backstage.

In the video captured by a fan, the NFL star can be seen waiting for Taylor backstage after the gig ended. He can be seen hooting for Taylor before she arrives and both share a warm hug.



Looking at their adoring moments, Netizens couldn't help but comment on the viral videos and photos of the star couple.



One user wrote, ''Love how they support each other. He is so blown away by her people/fans, he looks so amazed.''



Another user wrote, ''Awwww! All she deserves! So so happy for Tay!''



As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time Taylor has edited her 2022 song, ''Karma'' from her album Midnights. In February, during her Sydney concert and last year in Buenos Aires, Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” replacing the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”



Continuing to create magic with her mashups, Swift mixed "Sparks Fly" from Speak Now with "Gold Rush" from Evermore on Friday night. And, ''False God" from Lover with ''Slut!" from 1989 (Taylor's Version).



A few days ago, a report revealed that Taylor had reportedly written two songs about her love story with Travis. As per US Weekly, the source told the outlet, “They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.” However, there is no official confirmation of this.