Natalie Portman has divorced her husband Benjamin Millepied: Reports

Natalie Portman and her husband of 11 years Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced. The actress had reportedly quietly filed for divorce from her director/choreographer Benjamin Millepied eight months ago and the former couple were granted divorce last month.



A report on PEOPLE claims that Portman filed last July and the divorce was finalised in February in France, where Portman and Millepied live with their two children- son Aleph and daughter Amalia.



A friend of the two has stated that navigating the separation after media reports claimed Millepied had briefly cheated on Portman, has not been easy for the actress.



"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the couple told the publication.

"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."



Over the last year, ever since the news of Millepied's infidelity came out, the couple has been showing a united front as a family on various occasions.

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the insider says.



"She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."



There were clues for a while about the troubles in the marriage for a while but sources claim that pair were able to take time to work through issues and towards a 'new normal' privately.