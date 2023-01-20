Tamannaah Bhatia joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, shares first look
The teaser for Jailer came out on Rajinikanth’s birthday.
Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. The first look of the film was shared today. The film also stars Telugu comedian Sunil.
Another high-profile actor in the film is Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar who will make his Tamil film debut with Jailer. The actor reportedly plays a negative role.
As the first look came out, fans started speculating that it's from a song from the film. One fan wrote, “Looks like retro flashback to me. Costumes of Mohanlal , Sunil , Tamanah looks like a different period… #Thalaivar #SuperStar #Jailer.” Another commented, “Star casts looks very impressive ❤massy,classy & gorgeous artists joining #Thalaivar @rajinikanth in the sets of #Jailer.”
The teaser for Jailer came out on Rajinikanth’s birthday. The actor plays the role of a character named Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film will mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Mohanlal’s first look from the film was released a few days ago.
