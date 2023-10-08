Swara Bhaskar questions people's shock on Hamas attack on Israel, 'seem a bit hypocritical'

Hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands of others are injured after the surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday (Oct 7). Horrific videos and photos of innocent people crying for life have emerged online from the war-torn country. The situation in the country continues to be tense, with celebrities, high-profile figures, and world leaders condemning the horrific Hamas attack. Amidst this, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has reacted to the unprecedented attack by the terrorist group. Israel-Palestine crisis: Check all the major updates here.

Swara never shies away from putting her point forward. Taking Palestine's side, the Raanjhanaa actress questioned people's shock at Hamas' attack on Israel.



Mentioning the decade-long attack on Palestinians by Israel, Swara wrote on Instagram stories, "If you have not felt shock and horror at Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including bombing of schools and hospitals (not to mention the apartheid and occupation), then I'm afraid your shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel seem a bit hypocritical."

In 2021, during the tense situation between Israel and Palestine in East Jerusalem, Swara condemned Israel's actions by calling Israel an ''apartheid and terrorist'' state. With hashtags like #FreePalestine and #AlAqsa, Swara wrote on X, ''Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine.''





Actress Gauhar Khan has also reacted to the escalating war between Gaza-Israel. Siding with Hamas' attack, taking to X, Khan wrote: “Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed?? Convenient eyesight of the world!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression (sic).”

Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 7, 2023 ×

Kangana Ranaut is one of the Indian celebrities who has reacted to the tense situation. Ranaut condemned the Hamas attack and wrote, “It is impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/scarred/ appalled or deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists.”



Hamas terrorist attack on Israel



On Saturday (Oct 7), the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. As per the reports, Hamas' armed wing had launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and swore fierce counterattack. "Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in (fighting) rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE