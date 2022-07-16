Sushmita Sen thanks Lalit Modi for twitter verification in this 11 year old tweet

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become the talk of the world ever since the Ex chairman of IPL revealed that they both are dating. The news shocked many and indeed gave a job to all the netizens who are ever since Modi's confession are keep on digging into Sen and Modi's past life and how long the couple have been in touch.



After finding out about Lalit's tweet where he's asking Former Miss Universe to reply to his messages. Now, Twitterati is back and this time with Sen's tweet.

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend shares cryptic note after actress announces relationship with Lalit Modi

The new tweet that eagle-eyed fans have found is of Sen in which she's thanking her current beau who earlier helped her in her Twitter account verification.



The tweet which is going viral is eleven years old and Sen is thanking his businessman friend for the Twitter blue badge. ''Yippppeeee!!! Finally, my Twitter acc is verified!! Thank you, Lalit(Modi):) for all your help! Sooooo much for a tick mark;) party time:)),''



Looking at their Twitter interaction, netizens are continuously craking up funny means, while others are impressed with their decade-long friendship.

Yippppeeee!!! Finally my twitter acc is verified!! Thank you Lalit(Modi):) for all your help! Sooooo much for a tick mark;) party time:)) — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 24, 2011 ×

On Thursday, Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sen social media official. By sharing a set of cosy photos with the actress and in the caption he called her 'better half', but later Modi clarified that they are only dating.

Taking to his Twitter account, Modi shared a slew of happy pictures of them and tweeted, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”



However, Sushmita has also reacted to Modi's claim. Taking to her Instagram, Sen shared a happy picture with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and in the caption, the actress cleared all the marriage claiming, ''No..MARRIED…NO RINGS…''



In the caption, she wrote, " I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly"