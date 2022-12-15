Survival, Money, Power! Disney+ Hotstar teases new project ‘Aar Ya Paar'

Trailer for new Hotstar Specials, ‘Aar Ya Paar’ released today. The project is a gripping tale of an underdog trying to save his tribe and survive in the modern world. The action-drama series is created by Sidharth Sengupta.

Produced by Jyoti Sagar and Sidharth Sengupta’s Edgestorm Ventures LLP , the action drama is directed by Glen Baretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha.

The drama series stars Aditya Rawal, Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat, Nakul Sehdev and many others.

The series follows the journey of Sarju played by Aditya Rawal, the protagonist and a tribal man with a formidable talent in archery. He is fighting for the survival of his tribe against the modern world, its corrupt political and financial machinery, that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges to be a deadly mercenary assassin.

Watch the trailer here:

Showrunner and Producer Sidharth Sengupta said, “When two different worlds collide, they often lead to conflict and chaos. Hotstar Specials’ Aar Ya Paar is a story that revolves around a unique collision brought about by human spirit and survival in a world of greed and power. The series has multiple character arcs, differentiated storytelling and brilliant actors to narrate the story. I am grateful for the association with Disney+ Hotstar and taking the world of Aar Ya Paar to the global audience”