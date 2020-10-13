'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to release this Diwali

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is now set to release this Diwali. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The comedy will be one of the first few films that will release in theatres in India after cinemas were shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement for the new release date, November 13, was made with a new poster from the film.

Kripya apni कुंडली jaanch lein.💥

शीघ्र ही aap sabhi ke जीवन main, Suraj ka प्रकोप

aur Mangal ka प्रभाव badhne wala hai. #SurajPeMangalBhari, 🔍 13th Nov.!

Iss Diwali get ready for this dhamakedar family entertainer!@diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/IQKTEJlhNg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 12, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay Kumar starrer that was also scheduled for Diwali has been pushed to Republic Day, 2021. Read about it here.

'Khaali Peeli', 'The Rental': Movies we can watch in theatres from October 15

‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has an interesting lineup of supporting cast including Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma, among others.

‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ went on floors on January 6, 2020.