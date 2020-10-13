Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' to release on this holiday weekend in 2021?

After it was confirmed yesterday that Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will not make it this year, it has been revealed when the cop drama will release in theatres.

The cop drama starring Akshay Kumar helmed by Rohit Shetty is expected to book Republic Day holiday weekend. After being postponed from Diwali 2020 to make way for Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is pegged to come in a bigger manner to the theatres in India. See cop poster here.

While Republic Day of India falls on Tuesday, the makers plan on releasing the film a few days before so as to capitalise on the weekend.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of 83 and Sooryavanshi, had earlier told Mumbai Mirror that despite Sooryavanshi being pushed, they plan on releasing the film in the first quarter of 2021. "We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March," Sarkar had told the portal earlier.