'Khaali Peeli', 'The Rental': Movies we can watch in theatres from October 15
The Indian government allowed to re open cinema theatres across the country from October 15 onwards. Lets look at the movies that we can watch in theatres post lockdown.
PM Narendara Modi
Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release on October 15. The biopic will be the first films to be screened in theatres post lockdown.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Khaali Peeli
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey starrer action drama 'Khaali Peeli' will be one of the film release post lockdown. The film recently launched on Zee Plex and drive in theatres. The movie follows the story of a taxi driver who picks up a girl while he is on the run and ends up in a crazy roller-coaster of events.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ka Pae Ranasingam
Tamil film 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' will be released in theatres on October 16. Vijay Sethupathi starrer movie made its debut on the pay-per-view service on Zee Plex. The political drama film surrounding land and the plight of farmers and their fight against the industries that have acquired their lands.
(Photograph:Twitter)
My Spy
'My Spy' will be the first Hollywood movie to hit the theatres post lockdown. A action comedy follows the story of a hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. The movie will hit the theatres on October 16.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Rental
An American horror film directed by Dave Franco will haunt the audience from 30 Oct 2020. The movie is based on a story of the two couples who begin to suspect they are being watched in the house they rented.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Force of Nature
Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' will hit the Indian theatres on 23 Oct 2020. The movie follows a gang of thieves in Puerto Rico who plan on executing a heist during a hurricane.