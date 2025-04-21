SuperDiva show: Pakistan’s reality TV is getting a major rejig with a new show called SuperDiva. The new show will be a 20-episode competition and will feature 12 participants. Each of these will be from different fields like film, fashion and entertainment.

The show will have participants put together in a plush villa. Influencers, models and musicians including big names like Rameen Faiz, Sonia Chaudhry, Maham Mirza, Noor Fatima, and Romaisa Tariq will be seen.

SuperDiva’s format will be a crossover between a makeover show and a celebrity talent hunt, and will see weekly challenges in everything from runway walking and acting to commercial shoots and dance routines.

The contestants will be mentored by Hasan Shehryar Yasin. A rotating panel of celebrity guests will dish out themed titles like "Face of the Week" and "Drama Queen” every week.

SuperDiva will premiere on April 28.