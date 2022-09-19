Steven Spielberg reacts to his big TIFF win, calls ‘The Fabelmans’ his 'most personal film ever'

Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama 'The Fabelmans' has won big at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film won the festival's coveted top prize, the People's Choice Award.



Steven's drama, which stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen among others, has been highly appreciated by the audience. The semi-autobiographical drama is inspired by Steven's childhood, like how a young boy found his interest in cinema, the troubled marriage of his parents and other important aspects of his life.



People's Choice Award is known for predicting the frontrunners of the coming award season and especially Academy awards. Over the year, every TIFF winner has scored a nomination in Oscar's top categories including Best Picture. And out of many nominations, three films like Chloé Zhao's 'Nomadland', '12 Years A Slave' and 'Green Book' even won the top prize.



Reacting to his big win Spielberg said in a statement, “As I said on stage the other night, ‘Above all, I’m glad I brought this film to Toronto!’ This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,”

“Thank you to Cameron Bailey and the incredible staff at TIFF; thank you to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the movie fans in Toronto who have made this past weekend one I’ll never forget.”



The inspiring story of a little boy has been highly praised at the festival by the audience. Last weekend, during its world premiere, the movie earned a long-standing ovation from the audience who cheered loudly for the filmmaker.

Toronto runners-up included 'Women Talking' by Sarah Polley and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" by Rian Johnson.

The top documentary prize went to Hubert Davis's 'Black Ice,' a Canadian movie about historic racism in the world of professional ice hockey.

(With inputs from agencies)