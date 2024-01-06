Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies at 80 'after a valiant battle for life'

Renowned actor David Soul, who is best remembered for his iconic role as detective Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson in the hit TV series Starsky & Hutch, passed away on Thursday, reveals his wife of 13 years, Helen Snell. He was 80.

In a statement given to People, Snell described Soul as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother" and revealed that the actor "died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," her statement continued. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Born in Chicago, Soul initially aspired to play baseball with the Chicago White Sox and later set his sights on a diplomatic career, following in his father's footsteps. However, a twist of fate led him to the world of entertainment. Before his iconic role in Starsky & Hutch, Soul made notable appearances in shows like Star Trek, Here Comes the Brides, All in the Family, and Magnum Force.

His partnership with Paul Michael Glaser as his on-screen partner and fellow detective, David Starsky, in Starsky & Hutch solidified his career during the four-year run of the series starting in 1975.

Post Starsky & Hutch, Soul continued his career, both in acting and directing, before relocating to London, where he pursued a successful theatre career. In 2004, he and Glaser reprised their iconic roles in a film adaptation featuring Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, and Snoop Dogg.

Celebrating his 80th birthday in August, Soul expressed gratitude on X, thanking fans for their well-wishes and charitable donations made in his name.

He called it a "milestone birthday" as he shared that he had "never been more touched, and not because of the overflowing good wishes," but because of "the impressive list of charities so many of you donated to in my name."