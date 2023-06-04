Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earns $120.5 million on opening weekend

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened with outstanding box office numbers worldwide. The movie which was among the most anticipated movies has gotten a thunderous response from the audience worldwide. The Spidey movie has opened with a staggering $120.5 million. With this, Spider-Verse has become the second biggest opening of the year, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie which earned $146 million.



The movie is a sequel to the 2018 superhit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is way ahead when compared to the box office earnings of the first part.



The movie has earned three times more than 2018's Spider-Verse, which opened to $35.6 million domestically. Not only in US, but the movies is getting thunderous responses in the international market as well. As per Variety, the movie has earned $88.1 million from 59 international territories, led by China with $17.3 million, taking the total toll to $208.6 million.



Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the script of the movie is penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.



The movie, which cost $100 million, is performing beyond expectations.



Shameik Moore returns to lend his voice to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino version of Spider-Man. Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac also star.

The official synopsis reads, "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the movie, a dazzlingly spectacular multiversal adventure.

The review reads, ''A lot like the original, the sequel is a true cinematic marvel, proving that when it comes to superhero cinema, there's no parallel universe quite like the Spider-Verse. These movies really do blow everything else out of the water, and do it with flamboyance. While the wow factor does not match the original, for me anyway, in some ways it is a better and grander experience. Except for a very small caveat that I will talk about later, I found Across the Spider-Verse pretty much flawless.'' Read more here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE