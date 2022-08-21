'Spartacus' actor Ioane ‘John’ King dies from cancer, he was 49

Ioane “John” King, who is known for his drama 'Spartacus,' has passed away on August 15. He was 49 years old.



King died of adenocarcinoma cancer, which slowly infected other organs of the body including the pancreas. He was diagnosed with cancer in January this year. The New Zealand actor breathed his last surrounded by his family.



His family released the statement, reading, ''With sadness we share that earlier today John's fight ended. He passed in the company of loving friends and family,'' via Daily Mail.

Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree hopes fans forgive the actor for Oscars slapgate



''John leaves a big hole in this world, has been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love,'' he noted.

King become a known face thanks to his Spartacus role of gladiator Rhaskos.



After the news spread, several stars paid tribute to the actor.

Shakira could be sued for copying dance moves in 'Te Felicito': Report



Manu Bennett, who played the role of a Crixus in the show 'Spartacus' paid tribute to the late star.



Sharing a photo of King on his Instagram account, he wrote, “On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos.''

''I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, ‘Brother!''



Before him, 'Spartacus' another star Andy Whitfield also lost his life to cancer. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma - a rare type of cancer in 2010 and died 18 months later on September 11, 2011. He was 39.

(With inputs from the agencies)