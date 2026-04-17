/South Korean actress Song Ji Hyo’s wedding invitation to chef David Lee comes with a twist | Watch

South Korean actress Song Ji Hyo is one of the renowned cast members of the variety show Running Man and has also been part of several series, including Emergency Couple. The actress has garnered attention after she shared a wedding invitation with a chef, which was showcased on her YouTube channel. It has since then gone viral.

Viral clip of Song Ji Hyo's wedding invitation to chef

A video titled ‘David Lee’ was posted on Song Ji Hyo's YouTube channel, which is basically a real conversation between best friends who keep fooling each other. Song Ji Hyo had invited chef David Lee, known as Meat Gangster from Netflix's Culinary Class Wars. She joked, "Believe it or not, we're the same age. I was honestly really shocked too."

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While the duo were enjoying their meal heartily, Song Ji Hyo sent David Lee a photo on his phone. It was a picture of a wedding invitation bearing her real name, Cheon Su Yeon. Seeing this, David Lee was startled and asked, "Are you doing this because it's April Fool's Day? I'm so shocked right now that the food feels stuck in my throat." When Song Ji-hyo kept up the act, saying, “I’m just making the announcement today,” David Lee pointed out, “Then why is there no map to the venue?” In the end, Song Ji-hyo confessed, saying, “Because it’s April Fools’ Day.”

David Lee noticed that the venue was set as The Shilla Hotel and quipped, “So if you do get married, I guess you want to do it here?" You sure know what’s good,” sending everyone into laughter. Song Ji-hyo then revealed there was one more April Fools’ prank, confessing with a laugh, “The Budae-jjigae is a meal kit,” and they shared another round of laughter.

All about Song Ji Hyo

Song Ji Hyo was a model for Kiki magazine before making her debut as an actress. Song then appeared in the music videos of Lee Soo-young's And I Love You and JTL's Just Say Goodbye. She also made a cameo appearance in the television series Age of Innocence. Song made her television debut in the romantic comedy, Princess Hours (2006), where she played a ballet dancer who dreams of being a ballerina.