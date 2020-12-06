Sophie Turner shares pregnancy throwback pics alongside Joe Jonas

The 24-year-old actress posted a carousel of throwback pics to Instagram including one selfie of husband Joe Jonas resting his head on her shoulder as she photographs her exposed baby bump during her pregnancy.

"Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks," Sophie captioned the shots.





After the pregnancy, a source told E! News at the time that the couple had been making an easy adjustment to parenthood. Sophie tied the knot with the 31-year-old "Sucker" performer at a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019.





"They are home and getting settled," the insider revealed in July. "Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

Two days prior, the Dark Phoenix actress shared a photo that included a chain with an engraved plate that reads, "22.07.20." A Twitter user speculated that this is likely to signify the date of Willa's birth.