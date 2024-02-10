Sony Music buys half of Michael Jackson's publishing and recorded masters catalogue

Sony Music Group has finalised an agreement to purchase half of Michael Jackson's publishing and recorded masters catalogue. Sources close to the deal indicate that the valuation of these music assets surpasses $1.2 billion, with some estimates suggesting a figure upwards of $1.5 billion. This historic transaction solidifies Sony's position as a major player in the music rights market.

The agreement, which was closed late last year, represents one of the largest valuations ever recorded for a musician's catalogue. Jackson's catalogue holds an unparalleled legacy in the music industry, encompassing a vast array of iconic songs and compositions. Notably, the deal includes non-Jackson-authored songs from his Mijac publishing catalogue, incorporating works from esteemed artists such as Sly & the Family Stone, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, Ray Charles, Percy Sledge, and Dion.

While the specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, it is understood that the agreement covers both publishing and recorded masters catalogue. However, royalties from theatrical productions featuring Jackson's music, such as the Broadway play, are not included in the deal.

Jackson's enduring popularity and the expanding streaming marketplace have contributed to the growing value of his music assets. Recent data indicates a significant increase in sales and streams of Jackson's music, outpacing the overall market growth. With the forthcoming release of a biopic titled "Michael," his fanbase is expected to expand further, driving additional revenue streams to his estate and rights holders.

The masterminds behind Jackson's estate, lawyer John Branca and A&R executive John McClain, are expected to remain involved as co-executors, ensuring the continued success and growth of the music assets.