Sir Elton John pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth during his Toronto gig

Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 8 in her Balmoral castle, Scotland. The entire world is mourning the loss of the late monarch, who ruled the kingdom for seven decades. Many celebrities from around the world are paying tribute and remembering the Queen in their own way.



Sir Elton John, who is on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has paid a sweet tribute to the Queen during his final Toronto stop and sang his 70s superhit track 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me'.

Calling the late Queen 'fantastic', he said, ''She was an inspiring presence to be around. She was fantastic.''



“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth,'' he said, as per Daily Mail.

Sir Elton John praising the Queen’s “grace and decency” during a concert in Toronto on Thursday pic.twitter.com/1V1QE3hm4B — Steven McIntosh (@steviefm) September 9, 2022 ×

''I'm 75 and she's been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest and she deserves it.''

''She worked bloody hard. I send my love to her family. She'll be missed… but we'll celebrate her life tonight with you, OK?'' he said.

He has also performed at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Earlier, John had also shared an emotional post for the Queen.

Sharing a picture of the Queen on his social media, he wrote, "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

In 1998, He was knighted by the late monarch for his outstanding contribution to music and charitable services.