Diamond choker to tiara: 7 times royal ladies flaunted exorbitant things from Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST)

Queen Elizabeth, United Kingdom's longest-ruling monarch passed away on September 8. Elizabeth has left a huge legacy behind her, that included her exorbitant jewellery pieces, which the whole world is a fan of. Elizabeth ruled for seven decades, and during this long time, the Queen become known for her rare jewellery pieces, which were either passed down to her from the Royal family, presented to her as a gift or were specially carved for her, as per Queen's demand.

Over the years, Elizabeth has happily lent her intricate and symbolic diamond jewellery or even clothes to the other family members of the British family.

 

 

 

 

Diamond necklace by King Khalid

The stunning piece was gifted to the Queen by Saudi Arabia's King Khalid. Queen Elizabeth has donned the necklace on several occasions. The same necklace was also worn by Princess Diana in 1982 when she attended the event in Barbican Centre.

 
 

Princess Beatrice wedding gown

A modern and sustainable way, indeed!  For her low-key wedding in 2020, Princess Beatrice borrowed Queen Elizabeth's white gown encrusted with big stones. Princess and fashion designer Angela Kelly gave the dress a modern touch by adding organza puff sleeves.

The same Norman Hartnell gown, Queen wore at the 'Lawrence of Arabia' premiere in 1962.

 

Nizam of Hyderabad necklace

Nizam of Hyderabad necklace has a special place in Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe. The 300-diamond studded necklace was her wedding present from the Nizam of Hyderabad Asaf Jah VII.

Queen has worn the necklace countless times and even for some iconic images like the official portrait sent to the embassies and regiments all over the world or the stamp that was clicked after her coronation in 1952. 

The Queen has lent the necklace to Kate Middleton.

Aquamarine Tiara

Five aquamarine tiara is one of the most beautiful hair pieces in the Queen's collection. The blue gemstone studded tiara has been flaunted by Princess Sophie, Countess of Wessex, multiple times.

Prince Philip bracelet

Well-known as a geometric bracelet, the stunning handpiece was Queen's wedding gift. 

The diamond piece was designed by Queen's late husband Prince Philip and was very close to Elizabeth's heart.

In 2015, Kate wore her grandmother-in-law's bracelet during her dinner at Buckingham Palace. 

 

Cartier Halo Tiara

Queen Elizabeth let her daughter Princess Anne and Granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton wear this spectacular tiara that was gifted to Queen Elizabeth by the Queen Mother on her 18th birthday. 

Anne wore the diamond piece at the New Zealand event, meanwhile, Kate made the piece memorable as she donned it on the most special day of her life, her wedding. 

Shinny Fringe Tiara

Queen Elizabeth's Fringe Tiara has been loved by many. The sparkling piece was gifted to Elizabeth by her mother. The late monarch wore this piece on her wedding day in 1947 and after that, she donned this piece at different royal events. 

The same tiara was also worn by Princess Anne on her wedding day and most recently princess Beatrice wore the diamond-encrusted piece at her wedding.

