/Singer Jay Park's performance at Breast Cancer charity event faces backlash from netizens: 'I am gonna puke...'

Rapper and singer-songwriter Jay Park, based in South Korea, is currently facing the heat from netizens for his insensitive and inappropriate performance at a breast cancer charity event. The performance by the idol was deemed disrespectful and uncomfortable for the breast cancer patients. However, Jay has reportedly responded to the backlash. Let's dig in to know more details.

What was the song that Jay Park performed which led to backlash?

According to reports, Jay Park had performed his hit song Mommae, which was flagged by the netizens for the lyrics, which were insensitive. The netizens criticised the event as lacking sincere focus on breast cancer awareness, and it appeared more like a social gathering with celebrity appearances.

Many social media users took to platforms and expressed their disappointment. One user wrote, "So Jay Park performs a song sexualising breasts at a breast cancer awareness event, but people collectively drag Namjoon even though he isn’t responsible for the event and was only invited? Sounds like the average K-pop stan's fake activism.

Another user wrote, "Why in the world would you have Jay Park singing Mommae at an event for breast cancer awareness?" “Jay Park performed for free, but he still paid DJ Wegun and his dancers out of his own pocket...and he still got made the bad scapegoat guy,” writes the third user.

Jay Park's response to the backlash

Jay Park later apologised on his social media, stating, “I performed as I normally do in good faith. I sincerely apologise if any cancer patients felt uncomfortable.”

For the unversed, Jay Park is a member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement (AOM) and the founder and former CEO of the independent hip hop record labels AOMG and H1ghr Music, as well as the founder of the record label More Vision.