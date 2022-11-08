Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Vaar' gets YouTube release posthumously, fans shower love

After 'SYL', another posthumous single track of Sidhu Moose Wala titled 'Vaar' is making waves online. The track released on YouTube on Tuesday and within a few hours, it received over 6 million views. Fans showered love on the late artist in the comment section and paid heartfelt tributes to him.

The track 'Vaar', which was produced by Snappy and promoted by Gold Media Entertainment, talks about the valour of Hari Singh Nalwa (1791-1837), the commander in chief of the Khalsa army during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Nalwa was known as the most feared Sikh warrior of the late eighteen and early nineteenth century for taming turbulent forces in Afghanistan. He was also known for his rule in the conquests of areas like Attock, Multan, Kasur, Sialkot, Kashmir and Peshawar.

It has been released on the 553rd birth anniversary of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev to mark the special occasion and has been released under the label 'Sidhu Moose Wala'.

“Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now,” Moosewala’s official Instagram handle posted alongside the video of the song.

Check out the music video here!

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Sidhu died physical, But still alive in million of hearts, Legend never die. (sic)" Another commented, "Sidhu moose wala you will never be forgotten, you ruled the Punjabi scene till you were alive. Forever alive in our hearts. (sic)" And, one user wrote, "The immortal Sidhu Moosewala.. He will remain in our hearts forever. (sic)" The song has been shared by several fans on their social media feeds and many hashtags for the same are trending across sites.

Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 by armed gangsters, who allegedly had connections with Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had previously shared that there are several unreleased songs of his son which he plans to release one by one.