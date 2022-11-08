Shilpa Shetty performs Surya Namaskar after being wheelchair-bound for three months

On the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty successfully managed to do her first Surya Namaskar in three months. She had been on rest since August after sustaining a serious leg injury on the sets of 'Indian Police Force' that left her immobile.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a video and also gave a quick health update. In the caption, she wrote, "'He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.' - Guru Nanak Dev ji."

She further added, "This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life."

The actress continued, "With this in mind - on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury. Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling."

The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion of Gurpurab 2022 in the post. Take a look!

On the movie front, Shilpa was last seen in 'Nikamma', which was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Next, she will feature in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Other than Shilpa, the series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The series is expected to release in 2023.