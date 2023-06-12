Sidhu Moosewala fans are super happy to hear his AI version of Tumhe Dillagi

Even after singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s untimely demise, his songs continue to dominate charts. Such is the fanfare that a US engineer has created song covers of Moose Wala by generating his AI voice. Amarjit Singh, aka MRA, is a software engineer who is based in the USA. He has created many songs using Sidhu Moosewala’s vocals generated by the artificial intelligence software Stable Diffusion. From singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ to Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Born to Shine’, the vocals are giving goosebumps to the listeners.

“What if Sidhu AI, Atif AI and Diljit AI did a collab for Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Tumhe Dillagi? Originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. For curiosity and educational purposes,” read the caption of his post.

Sidhu Moosewala Songs

Sidhu Moosewala’s voice in classic songs like Gurdas Maan’s ‘Challa’ or Surjit Bindrakhiya’s ‘Tera Yaar Bolda’ has also caught the attention of fans. However, many have questioned Amarjit Singh’s ethics for recreating songs using a deceased singer’s voice. After much flak, the software engineer has decided not to release new songs using Sidhu Moosewala’s voice as he wants to respect the wishes of his fans and family.

Sidhu Moosewala Death

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in a shootout on May 29 last year. He was 28. The Punjabi singer became a musical icon in a short span of time. He went on to release hundreds of songs that dominated the charts. His untimely demise left millions of fans devastated.