Shriya Pilgaonkar and director Pan Nalin join as jury members of ALT EFF 2025- India’s biggest Environmental film festival

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s largest and most impactful environmental film festival, is set to return for its highly anticipated 6th edition from December 4–14, 2025. The 11-day festival will open in Mumbai on December 4 and will feature a powerful lineup of feature films, documentaries, short films, and student films from India and across the globe — spotlighting crucial themes of environment, sustainability, preservation, and climate change.

This year, ALT EFF proudly welcomes actor Shriya Pilgaonkar and acclaimed filmmaker Pan Nalin to its prestigious jury panel, further strengthening the festival’s mission of merging cinematic excellence with environmental consciousness.

As one of the only and largest environmental film festivals in India, ALT EFF continues to champion a decentralized model, ensuring that its films and conversations reach audiences in both urban and rural settings across India and internationally. In an exciting new initiative, the 2025 edition introduces Alt EFF Watch Parties, empowering individuals, communities, and organizations to host screenings at home or local venues. This inclusive approach aims to expand the reach of meaningful environmental storytelling and inspire actionable change.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kunal Khanna, Founder and Festival Director of ALT EFF, said, “ALT EFF was founded with the belief that films have the power to move people and mobilize change. Over the past six years, we’ve seen stories from every corner of the world unite audiences around one shared truth that protecting our planet is no longer a choice, but a necessity. This year, with our decentralized model and new watch party initiative, we’re taking that mission even further — directly to the people who can drive impact in their own communities.”

Anaka Kaundaniya, Programming Director of ALT EFF, shared, “Each year, our selection reflects the evolving conversations around the planet — from climate anxiety to solutions-based innovations. The 2025 lineup is particularly special because it brings together both global and grassroots stories, capturing the full spectrum of humanity’s relationship with nature. We’re excited to see how audiences engage with these films in theatres, at community screenings, and now through our new watch parties.”

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who joins the ALT EFF jury for the first time, expressed her excitement, “Being part of Alt EFF this year feels deeply meaningful to me. As artists, we often talk about the power of cinema to bring people together, but what I love about Alt EFF is how it channels that power towards awareness, empathy, and real-world action. The environment isn’t a distant or abstract issue; it’s a lived reality that shapes every aspect of our existence. The festival is an incredible reminder of how stories can shift perspectives and empower people to take responsibility for the planet we call home. I’m looking forward to discovering films that don’t just move us emotionally, but also motivate us to rethink our everyday choices and to act with more compassion for all living things.Theres a lot I have learnt in the process of watching some amazing films "

Filmmaker Pan Nalin, known for acclaimed works like Samsara and The Last Film Show, added, “The environment has always been at the heart of my storytelling, from the deserts of Kutch to the Himalayas, I’ve seen how nature shapes our identities and our destinies. Alt EFF, in my view, is not just a film festival; it’s a movement that reawakens our sense of interconnectedness with the planet. The festival provides a rare and vital space where filmmakers, activists, and dreamers can meet at the crossroads of art and advocacy. As a jury member, I’m excited to witness stories that are honest, daring, and imaginative and stories that will challenge us to rethink the way we live, consume, and coexist. In an age where distraction is abundant, Alt EFF reminds us to pause, reflect, and truly see the world we are in danger of losing.”