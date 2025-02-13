President Donald Trump is the new chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Days after the unprecedented move, a well-known producer Shonda Rhimes resigned from her role as treasurer of the arts institution.

Rhimes' resignation comes after Trump was appointed the chairman, who said that he would be firing board members. No statement has been released from Rhimes statement on this big move.

Calling it a great honour, Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, "It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees.''

"We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump wrote on his social media website.

Soon after Trump took the top chair of the cultural hub, the contract of Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter was terminated with Richard Grenell being appointed as interim president.

The center’s longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter, is serving in the position since 2014. And, had plans to step down at the end of 2025.

Rhimes is not the only one who has put down her resignation. In light of Trump's new appointment and rapid developments, singer-songwriter Ben Folds announced his resignation as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Folds wrote, ''Given the developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me. Above all, I will miss the musicians of our nation’s symphony orchestra — just the best.”

Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming also submitted her resignation as an artistic adviser to the Center.