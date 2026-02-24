/SHINee member Taemin ends exclusive contract with Big Planet Entertainment; Here's why

Taemin, a South Korean singer, songwriter and member of renowned K-pop boy group SHINee, has parted ways with agency Big Planet Made Entertainment. This news comes after the reported end of his exclusive contract. His agency even issued a statement in regard to this.

More details of Taemin leaving agency

Singer Taemin parted ways with the agency Big Planet Made Entertainment following the end of his exclusive contract, as per a report by The Chosun Daily. The agency stated, "We will fully support Taemin’s diverse musical activities going forward and do our best to help him soar in various ways in broader fields. We ask for much support and love for Taemin’s new beginning."

Reportedly, Taemin had not received the settlement amount he should have while he was under contract with Big Planet Made Entertainment. For the unversed, Taemin remained with agency SM Entertainment from his 2008 debut with SHINee until 2024, when he moved to Big Planet Made Entertainment.

All about Taemin

Taemin made his debut as a member of the group SHINee in 2008 and the supergroup SuperM in 2019, both under SM Entertainment. Taemin debuted as a soloist in 2014 with the release of his first extended play (EP), Ace. He also released his first studio album titled Press It in 2016. Taemin made his solo debut in Japan in July 2016 with the release of his second EP, Sayonara Hitori. His third EP, Flame of Love, was released a year later.

In October 2017, Taemin released his second Korean studio album, Move, and the title track gained attention for its distinctive choreography. In 2018, Taemin released his first Japanese studio album, Taemin.