'Sheer Qorma' trailer out: Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta to bring another LGBTQ love story

Over the years several filmmakers have tried to explore same-sex stories in cinema, and now after few days release of gay-love 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' the trailer of Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' is out.

Swara Bhaskar shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram with a caption read, "SAY NO MORE!!! @sheerqorma.thefilm TRAILER OUT NOW!!!!!! LINK IN BIO - can’t deal!!!!! Woooohooooooo!!!!" Even Divya shared the same and wrote, "And it’s out!! Link is on bio!!"

Both the actresses are playing a homosexual couple. Swara plays a Pakistani-Canadian, Sitara, who comes to India with her lover Saira (Divya Dutta).

The trailer depicts the hardships that a homosexual couple has to face in life and how Saira struggles to get her mother's (played by Shabana Azmi) acceptance.

The movie is been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, who is known for his LGBTQ short film 'Sisak'.



This is not the first time when Azmi is supporting the LGBTQ community as before this, the actor is best known for her role in the 1996 film 'Fire' which showed lesbian love story.