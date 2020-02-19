From 'Fire' to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Tracing the journey of LGBTQ films in India

Margarita With A Straw and Dostana

While Shonali Bose' film 'Margarita With A Straw'(2014) was about a feisty girl who lives her life to the fullest despite being born with a condition, the film also focussed on a same-sex love story giving Indian audience a glimpse of how love and sex are for people born with a handicap.

Years back in 2008, Tarun Mansukhani's 'Dostana' explored homosexuality albeit through tongue-in-cheek humour. The movie followed the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl and eventually fall in love with her. Many accused producer Karan Johar of belittling the gay community for the way the characters were depicted in the film.

(Photograph:Twitter)