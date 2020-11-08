Shatrughan Sinha says his niece is closely associated with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris

The whole world is celebrating Kamala Harris win and especially Indians, who share ancestral roots with her. By celebrating her historic win, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reveals that his family shares a special bond with newly elect- Vice President.



Shatrughan Sinha took his Twitter account to share the news that his elder brother's daughter Preeta is closely associated with US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The politician also shared an image of Preeta with Kamala.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take Biden-Harris winning celebration to streets

Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful,intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! Here she is seen with my — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020 ×

niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr.Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020 ×

He wrote: ''Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also, we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos!''

promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/MY4FSLl3Rv — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 8, 2020 ×

''Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr.Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, the favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!''

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & other Bollywood celebs congratulate Biden-Harris on their big win



Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also took their social media to congrats USA newly elected President and Vice President.