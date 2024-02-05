Shambhu, crooned by Akshay Kumar, out! Check out the electrifying Shiva anthem

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has unleashed a powerful sonic experience with his latest track, "Shambhu." This high-energy Shiva anthem, sung by the versatile Akshay Kumar himself along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose, is captivating listeners with its fervent devotion and pulsating beats.

The release of "Shambhu" one month before the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri aims to resonate with devotees seeking a spiritual and uplifting musical experience during this divine celebration, says Akshay's team.

Adding to it, Akshay Kumar expressed in a statement, "Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time, I have been a Shiva bhakt (devotee) but lately, my connection with him and devotion towards him has only become deeper. I feel he is the power, he is the love, he is the help we all need, he is the saviour, he is the surrender we all look to surrender to, he is the be-all and end-all. With this song, I just offer a droplet that I am to the infinite consciousness that Shiva is! Jai Shri Mahakaal."

Known for his dynamic and multifaceted contributions to the entertainment industry, Akshay Kumar's portrayal of a Shiv-Gan in OMG2 received widespread critical and commercial acclaim, further solidifying his connection with spiritual themes and audiences' hearts alike.

With "Shambhu," the actor not only lends his vocal prowess to the composition but also infuses it with his trademark high-energy performance. "Shambhu" is a visual and musical extravaganza pushing boundaries with breathtaking cinematography, stunning visuals, and mesmerising audio that is bound to leave an indelible mark. Ganesh Acharya's visionary direction enhances the visual narrative of "Shambhu," complementing the powerful musical rendition.