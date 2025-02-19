Days after popstar Shakira was taken to the emergency room for an abdominal condition, her medical records were leaked on social media. The leak sparked widespread outrage among fans and has led to an investigation by Peruvian authorities. As a result of the abdominal issue, the singer had to postpone her scheduled concert in Peru on Saturday.



The authorities on Tuesday threatened sanctions and hefty fines as they investigate how the records got leaked online.



A spokeswoman for Peru's national health service watchdog told AFP on Tuesday that investigations were well underway and the clinic where the singer was admitted could face a fine of up to $430,000.



"Yesterday (Monday) we were at the clinic, we met with the officials, they have given their explanation, which is confidential," spokeswoman Ruby Cubas told AFP.

The investigation is expected to last 25 days.

The Delgado clinic, where Shakira was treated, said it was also investigating what it called a "serious ethical breach of our code of conduct and regulations governing personal data processing."

"We have already identified and started the sanctioning process against those proven responsible," it said in a statement.

Shakira on world tour

Shakira is on her first world tour in seven years. She is set to perform nearly 50 dates in Latin America by the end of June, followed by more concerts in the United States and Canada.



She performed in Lima on Monday night, offering "eternal thanks" to her "beautiful Peruvian audience!! So much love and care you've given me!!"

Titled "Las mujeres ya no lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore), the tour kicked off in Rio de Janeiro just a few days after she received a Grammy for best Latin pop album.

The singer dedicated the award to migrants in the United States facing deportation under President Donald Trump.

With over 90 million records sold worldwide and an array of awards, Shakira is one of the most popular Latin artists ever.



(With agency inputs)