Shakira, Gerard Piqué reach agreement over custody of sons after 12 hours of negotiations

Colombian pop star Shakira and retired Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué have come to an agreement over the custody of their two children. Shakira will get full custody of the sons, Milan and Sasha. Shakira and Gerard had separated after 11 years of a relationship that began after Gerard appeared in the music video of 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They announced their separation back in June this year.

In a joint statement given to the tabloid website TMZ, the former couple said, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

A source told TMZ that they "signed an agreement that is best for the kids -- which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona -- her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

TMZ further reported that the two's representatives negotiated for twelve hours before coming to the decision. Gerard Piqué will spend Christmas in Barcelona, and then the kids will live their life in Miami with their mother.

Earlier in September, Shakira had opened up about the split with Gerard. While speaking to Elle Magazine, she rued the constant presence of the paparazzi watching her every move. She said, "It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.''

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.," she added.



