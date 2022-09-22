'The darkest hours of my life':Shakira breaks her silence on her split from Gerard Piqué

In June this year, Colombian singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique announced their separation after many reports about Gerand cheating on the 'Waka -Waka' singer came out. Now, after months of silence, Shakira is finally opening up about her split and how her music and children have helped her to get through the 'darkest' hours of her life.



During her exclusive interview with Elle magazine, when asked about how she's doing after her shocking split, the 'Addicted to you' singer said, ''this is really hard to talk about personally.''

''I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,'' the mommy of two added.



''Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.''



Further, sharing how paparazzi have troubled her life ever since her breakup was officially announced, Shakira told the magazine,''I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.''



In the decade-long relationship, Sharika and Gerard welcomed two sons - Milan Piqué Mebarak, 9, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7. Talking further, the pop star opened up about how her kids are dealing with all this.



''I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and protect them because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?''

In the interview later, Shakira also called out the local press of Spain, who are constantly keeping an eye on your kids, when they're going to school, and doing their regular activities.



''They deserve a normal life. It’s just a total circus, and everyone is speculating about all of these aspects of our, and more importantly, our children’s, lives, and a lot of it isn’t even true,'' she said.

Shakira, who first met Gerard in the year 2010 on the set of Shakira`s 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', also opened up about the custody of their two kids and how they both as parents are dealing with it, "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children,'' she said.

"We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved. And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately."

The former couple announced their separation via a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.''