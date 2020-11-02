Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Celebrities pour in wishes for the King of Romance

Bollywood's King of Romance turned a year older today and on this special day, his friends from the industry made sure he was flooded with the best birthday wishes on social media.

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and many others took to social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan on this day.

SRK's long time friend Farah Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the photo of the two from Billu Barber and wrote, “Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk

Juhi Chawla pledged to plant 500 trees in his name. “I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it’s been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday, @iamsrk,” she wrote.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Whenever we meet, there’s masti, magic & loads of love Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon,”

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of himself and wife Genelia gets a warm hug from Shah Rukh. “This image says it all..... Happy Birthday, Dearest @iamsrk - we leave you loads. @geneliad #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan,” he wrote.

Actor R Madhavan wrote, ''Happy happy birthday to one of the most awesome souls we know. Have the most fantastic year yet and May this year give you a lot more than you ever dreamt @iamsrk. Much much love.''

By sharing the photo, South actor Mahesh Babu wrote, ''Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always!''.

Dhanush, on the other hand, sent his warm wishes. He wrote, ''Happy birthday @iamsrk Bhai... wishing you lots of love, peace and happiness.''