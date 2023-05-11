Shah Rukh Khan spotted on a film set with Punit Malhotra, see viral pics

Shah Rukh Khan is busier than a bee these days as the actor was spotted on the set of a film with director Punit Malhotra. The two looked engrossed in talks as they seemed to be discussing something about their film together. The images landed on social media as Punit Malhotra shared them on his profile and wrote, "There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility, and the love is unmatchable! Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan sir, for all that you do and for being so gracious."

Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a suit and sunglasses.

In another picture shared by a fan, we can see the actor surrounded by the camera and other filming equipment. The caption read, "Another click of King Khan from the new project shoot with Punit D Malhotra."

Shah Rukh Khan is recently riding on the success of his latest film, Pathaan. He stars in the film along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film became one of the most successful films of the year and broke his record for failed projects at the box office. The actor was recently seen with elder son Aryan Khan in an advertisement. It is for Aryan Khan’s clothing brand, D'Yavol X.