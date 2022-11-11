Shah Rukh Khan shares special wish for Deepika as she completes 15 years in the industry

Deepika Padukone has completed15 glorious years in the film industry, and to commemorate the occasion, her 'Pathaan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan shared a very special post. Padukone made her big debut alongside Shah Rukh in 2007 with Farah Khan's directorial 'Om Shanti Om.'

On Friday, Khan shared a very special post on his Instagram handle, featuring stills from their various hit collaborations, starting from 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Chennai Express,' 'Happy New Year' and upcoming 'Pathaan'.



"To 15 fantastic years of excellence, perseverance, incredible performances with you, and warm hugs! Here’s looking at you... looking at you. and now I'm looking at you..."And still looking at you, @deepikapadukone."

After giving three blockbusters together, the star couple Shah Rukh and Deepika are again coming back together in Siddharth Anand's actioner.



Many reports suggested that they were playing RAW agents. Deepika and Khan are seen performing some high-octane stunts in the teaser.



The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.